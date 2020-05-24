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ČIPIZACIJA! KĄ DARYTI? #Cipizacija, #Zmonijos cipizacija,#Cipai
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29 views • May 24, 2020
ČIPIZACIJA! KĄ DARYTI?
VIDEO KURĮ UŽBLOKAVO YOUTUBE:
https://www.brighteon.com/f535f620-2dfe-4684-a97f-dc1ded0afc21?fbclid=IwAR2Ruz44YIxE3a742YBXQwEKc7vZheIbRqYLlO-z8a0tagt8O2AcH1H4BE0
Čia rasite , ką daryti artėjaunčios pasaulio pabaigos ir žmonijos čipizavimo akivaizdoje.
Taip pat čia rasite daugiau informacijos: Lietuvių , Anglų Rusų kalbomis:
1 AMERIKA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PH0UOyHfjwdC6STy56ABpf_
2. VOKIETIJA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PGWDGfQZpS3aKUekPwhzd4q
3. RUSIJA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k_TZst_Hys&list=PLk6__SK7v4PFs5bK7tKHDxDr-sOiH_agK
4. ŽMONIJOS ČIPAVIMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PFQRDmhq7s2NZD0jGmqRg_e
5. MASONU SATANISTU TIKSLAI IR TRUMPO KOVA PRIES JUOS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PFkOhzyo1kN53gjmm2NROrg
6. CORONA SUKURUSIU ISSIGGIMELIU DEMASKAVIMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PEWPd8ewxyw-pa8nwcDh3HV
7. GLOBALISTU KURIAMA VERGIJA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PHnGl_4qh3tzo_mtaZeaQUx
8. 5G INTERNETAS ŽMONIŲ ŽUDYMUI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PE9lTlppG7dIqF2-6iT34F1
9. MASONAI, SATANISTAI, GLOBALISTAI - JŲ DARBAI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PHjcCdBQj4_Rgtf4Xs7TEdb
10. ES ŽLUGIMAS - PAGAL BIBLIJĄ:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PHFZhJreal93P52M6xhAJzl
11. CHEMTRAILS. CHEMINĖS TRASOS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PHu0dbbPwzdjIAta8TUFt0Q
12. MASONAI, SATANISTAI, GLOBALISTAI - JŲ DARBAI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PHjcCdBQj4_Rgtf4Xs7TEdb
13. PEDOFILIJA LIETUVOJE:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PF9Dv4H78I-TyH3lWaVUjTi
14. KORUMPUOTA LIETUVOS TEISESAUGA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PGFk1jeHM43xxnQ3Gx2Ivv9
15. KONSERVATORIŲ NIEKŠYBĖS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PEVOTpsQEKOPZHMmlpFDv1y
16. GRYBAUSKAITĖ KGB AUKLĖTINĖ:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PEFJAX0io7urFhehtOqrhNs
17. LIETUVOS RESPUBLIKOS KONSTITUCIJA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PEwb2nDa7z_Sts0Ck6Wa6Ks
18. IŠEITIS LIETUVAI - LIETUVOS VISUOEMENĖS TARYBA: junkitės visi kas norit kažką pakeisti Lietuvoje/
http://lietuvosvisuomenestaryba.lt/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2001428609903859
19. VISUOMENINĖ ŽMONIŲ ORGANIZACIJA : SUSITELKIMAS:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1868418069955853
VIDEO KURĮ UŽBLOKAVO YOUTUBE:
https://www.brighteon.com/f535f620-2dfe-4684-a97f-dc1ded0afc21?fbclid=IwAR2Ruz44YIxE3a742YBXQwEKc7vZheIbRqYLlO-z8a0tagt8O2AcH1H4BE0
Čia rasite , ką daryti artėjaunčios pasaulio pabaigos ir žmonijos čipizavimo akivaizdoje.
Taip pat čia rasite daugiau informacijos: Lietuvių , Anglų Rusų kalbomis:
1 AMERIKA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PH0UOyHfjwdC6STy56ABpf_
2. VOKIETIJA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PGWDGfQZpS3aKUekPwhzd4q
3. RUSIJA BUNDA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k_TZst_Hys&list=PLk6__SK7v4PFs5bK7tKHDxDr-sOiH_agK
4. ŽMONIJOS ČIPAVIMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PFQRDmhq7s2NZD0jGmqRg_e
5. MASONU SATANISTU TIKSLAI IR TRUMPO KOVA PRIES JUOS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PFkOhzyo1kN53gjmm2NROrg
6. CORONA SUKURUSIU ISSIGGIMELIU DEMASKAVIMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PEWPd8ewxyw-pa8nwcDh3HV
7. GLOBALISTU KURIAMA VERGIJA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PHnGl_4qh3tzo_mtaZeaQUx
8. 5G INTERNETAS ŽMONIŲ ŽUDYMUI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PE9lTlppG7dIqF2-6iT34F1
9. MASONAI, SATANISTAI, GLOBALISTAI - JŲ DARBAI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PHjcCdBQj4_Rgtf4Xs7TEdb
10. ES ŽLUGIMAS - PAGAL BIBLIJĄ:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PHFZhJreal93P52M6xhAJzl
11. CHEMTRAILS. CHEMINĖS TRASOS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PHu0dbbPwzdjIAta8TUFt0Q
12. MASONAI, SATANISTAI, GLOBALISTAI - JŲ DARBAI:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PHjcCdBQj4_Rgtf4Xs7TEdb
13. PEDOFILIJA LIETUVOJE:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PF9Dv4H78I-TyH3lWaVUjTi
14. KORUMPUOTA LIETUVOS TEISESAUGA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PGFk1jeHM43xxnQ3Gx2Ivv9
15. KONSERVATORIŲ NIEKŠYBĖS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PEVOTpsQEKOPZHMmlpFDv1y
16. GRYBAUSKAITĖ KGB AUKLĖTINĖ:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PEFJAX0io7urFhehtOqrhNs
17. LIETUVOS RESPUBLIKOS KONSTITUCIJA:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk6__SK7v4PEwb2nDa7z_Sts0Ck6Wa6Ks
18. IŠEITIS LIETUVAI - LIETUVOS VISUOEMENĖS TARYBA: junkitės visi kas norit kažką pakeisti Lietuvoje/
http://lietuvosvisuomenestaryba.lt/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2001428609903859
19. VISUOMENINĖ ŽMONIŲ ORGANIZACIJA : SUSITELKIMAS:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1868418069955853
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