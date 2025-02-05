Ten Years Behind Bars, Freed by Resistance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The prisoner, Abd Al-Aziz Mari'e, who was freed by the resistance in Gaza in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, had spent 10 years in prison out of a 35-year sentence. This release was part of a prisoner exchange deal organized by the resistance.
Interview: Abd Al-Aziz Mari'e.
Reporting: Salman Alkhatib
Filmed: 26/01/2025
