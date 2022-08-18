LIVE Uncensored I WILL NOT BOW! Pastor Artur Pawlowski Stands Firm & Defeats Globalists

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Maria Zeee Uncensored
While so many Christian leaders cowered under the tyrannical and nonsensical rule of their governments during the so-called pandemic, very few displayed the courage and determination to remain obedient to God... but not Pastor Pawlowski.
Like a modern-day Paul, he went to prison, spent time in solitary confinement and faced people plotting to murder him for his beliefs. This is the story of his victory through his unwavering faith.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gd5zh-live-uncensored-i-will-not-bow-pastor-artur-pawlowski-stands-firm-and-defea.html