Brittney Mitchell -- This is Yours (PROMO VIDEO)

Enjoy the new single by Brittney Mitchell "This is Yours"
BRITTNEY MITCHELL // Composition, Vocals, Lyrics, Acoustic Guitars, Piano, Cellos
JO BRADLEY // Electric Guitars, Bass Guitar
GRAHAM WOOD HEFTI // Drums, Mixing, Mastering
PROMO VIDEO by Jo Bradley [SOMTV]
BrittneyMitchell.BandCamp.COM [download the song here]
SouledOut.TV [access exclusive content here]
Get access to exclusive / members-only content for only $3.69/mo ($36.99/yr)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.