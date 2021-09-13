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REMEMBER 911 AND WHO IS THE E-TEAM? PLANES ARE A DIGITAL COMPOSITION OVER LAPPED LIVE FEED
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60 views • September 13, 2021
More than meets the eye, this video exposes truth and does not shy away from the facts.2.3 Trillion missing from vaults under the buildings. Planes are a Digital composition over lapped live feed.
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