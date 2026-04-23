Understanding Boiler Efficiency Ratings: What Do They Mean?

How Efficient Is Your Boiler? You Might Be Losing Money Without Knowing It





Did you know your boiler could be wasting up to 20% of your heating costs?





Understanding your AFUE (Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency) rating is key to lowering energy bills and improving home comfort.





✔ An 80% AFUE boiler wastes about 20 cents per dollar

✔ A 95% AFUE system wastes only 5 cents

✔ Modern high-efficiency boilers can reach 90–98% efficiency





That difference can mean hundreds in yearly savings 💰





But efficiency isn’t just about the system—it’s also affected by:

• Heat loss through exhaust and pipes

• Aging components and poor maintenance

• Installation quality





💡 Upgrading to a high-efficiency (condensing) boiler or scheduling regular maintenance can significantly reduce energy waste and extend your system’s lifespan.





👉 Want to know if your boiler is costing you more than it should?

Read the full guide and learn how to track efficiency, reduce losses, and decide when it’s time to upgrade.





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Learn more: https://www.cardomcolorado.com



