Guest Jake Baker Talks About His New Bank for Unvaccinated Pure Blood
Ukraine launched a major missile attack early this morning on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet naval base. We have details about this major development in World War 3. Mr. Jake Baker will be our guest today to tell us about his new company that is providing a blood bank for unvaccinated blood donors and recipients. First, we'll look at the latest and important World War 3 news development that occurred early this morning.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/13/23

Show guest: Dr. Jake Baker, IronHeart Bloodworks



