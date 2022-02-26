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Russia invasion of Ukraine & My Thoughts on the old "Hunter Biden talks to a Prostitute" Video
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100 views • February 26, 2022
People across the globe are rightfully worried about the people of Ukraine. It appears that normal citizens are receiving guns from the Ukraine government in order to protect themselves and also to help save their country. Russia of course is not backing down and it appears that they have sent in many ground soldiers in the attempted takeover of Ukraine. How is Nato going to respond? Also how is Brandon going to respond? This conflict must end soon or else things are going to continue to get worse every day that the war continues. We talk about those subjects and more in this latest news update.
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Tommy Robinson News
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TruckersForFreedom
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Chief Nerd
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Disclose.tv
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The Trumpist
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X22 Report Official
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Russian Tank Runs Over & Completely Smashes Ukrainian Car Attempting to Flee War
https://rumble.com/vvuyok-russian-tank-runs-over-and-completely-smashes-ukrainian-car-attempting-to-f.html
The Charlie Kirk Show
Pepe Lives Matter
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Brunobarking
https://t.me/brunobarks
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Patrick M. Byrne
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Police frequency
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EXCLUSIVE: 'The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!' Hunter Biden is seen in unearthed footage telling prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealer
Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
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Credits:
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
Project Veritas
https://t.me/project_veritas
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
Qtime Network
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
Exposure
https://t.me/MDExposure
Behizy
https://t.me/behizy
CODE RED
https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833
Russian Tank Runs Over & Completely Smashes Ukrainian Car Attempting to Flee War
https://rumble.com/vvuyok-russian-tank-runs-over-and-completely-smashes-ukrainian-car-attempting-to-f.html
The Charlie Kirk Show
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Brunobarking
https://t.me/brunobarks
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Patrick M. Byrne
https://t.me/PatrickMByrne
Police frequency
https://t.me/police_frequency
EXCLUSIVE: 'The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!' Hunter Biden is seen in unearthed footage telling prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealer
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