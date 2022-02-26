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Russia invasion of Ukraine & My Thoughts on the old "Hunter Biden talks to a Prostitute" Video
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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100 views • February 26, 2022
People across the globe are rightfully worried about the people of Ukraine. It appears that normal citizens are receiving guns from the Ukraine government in order to protect themselves and also to help save their country. Russia of course is not backing down and it appears that they have sent in many ground soldiers in the attempted takeover of Ukraine. How is Nato going to respond? Also how is Brandon going to respond? This conflict must end soon or else things are going to continue to get worse every day that the war continues. We talk about those subjects and more in this latest news update.

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Russian Tank Runs Over & Completely Smashes Ukrainian Car Attempting to Flee War
https://rumble.com/vvuyok-russian-tank-runs-over-and-completely-smashes-ukrainian-car-attempting-to-f.html
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EXCLUSIVE: 'The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!' Hunter Biden is seen in unearthed footage telling prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealer
Keywords
newspoliticsrussiabidenukraineinvasionbombslaptophunterhunter-bidenworld-war-3
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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