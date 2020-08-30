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THE MASK SLIPS - DAVE CULLEN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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99 views • August 30, 2020
Do your own research to Wake Up to the TRUTH that the COVID19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic was a False Flag HOAX Event. Once you are Awake to the TRUTH that Covid-19 is no more dangerous than the ANNUAL Common Flu/Common Cold, then you need to research why world governments are pushing a GMO RNA/DNA Gene Altering Vaccine. This False Flag Event is about CONTROL and a MANDATORY VACCINE, not a FAKE Pandemic since Covid-19 has a death rate of less than 0.098 percent. Whenever the world government politicians are working together then you have to ask yourself WHO ARE THESE EVIL BEINGS SERVING, THEY SURE AS HELL ARE NOT SERVING THE PEOPLE OF EARTH. Please WAKE UP and PUSH BACK. You need to JUST SAY NO to House Arrests, Testing, Social Distancing, Mask Wearing, and Vaccinations. THEY know that 35% of all people on earth are ANTI-VAXERS, so THEY know their job to enslave mankind will be a tough sell. Make sure you have Self-Defense Weapons and use them to protect yourself and your family members from any kind of Covid-19 Vaccination.
IF VACCINATIONS ACTUALLY WORKED, THOSE UNCONSCIOUS SHEEPLE THAT GET THE SHOTS WOULD HAVE NOTHING TO FEAR FROM THE CONSCIOUS TRUTHERS THAT REFUSE THE VACCINATIONS!!!
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-20/greg-hunt-australia-government-coronavirus-vaccine-incentive/12578516?nw=0
https://7news.com.au/sunrise/greg-hunt-refuses-to-rule-out-consequences-for-anti-vaxxers-refusing-covid-vaccine-c-1252235
https://summit.news/2020/08/18/melbourne-authorities-to-use-surveillance-drones-to-catch-people-not-wearing-masks/
https://twitter.com/7NewsMelbourne/status/1295277876665671681
https://theconversation.com/morality-pills-may-be-the-uss-best-shot-at-ending-the-coronavirus-pandemic-according-to-one-ethicist-142601
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dave Cullen on Computing Forever
https://computingforever.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
IF VACCINATIONS ACTUALLY WORKED, THOSE UNCONSCIOUS SHEEPLE THAT GET THE SHOTS WOULD HAVE NOTHING TO FEAR FROM THE CONSCIOUS TRUTHERS THAT REFUSE THE VACCINATIONS!!!
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-20/greg-hunt-australia-government-coronavirus-vaccine-incentive/12578516?nw=0
https://7news.com.au/sunrise/greg-hunt-refuses-to-rule-out-consequences-for-anti-vaxxers-refusing-covid-vaccine-c-1252235
https://summit.news/2020/08/18/melbourne-authorities-to-use-surveillance-drones-to-catch-people-not-wearing-masks/
https://twitter.com/7NewsMelbourne/status/1295277876665671681
https://theconversation.com/morality-pills-may-be-the-uss-best-shot-at-ending-the-coronavirus-pandemic-according-to-one-ethicist-142601
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dave Cullen on Computing Forever
https://computingforever.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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