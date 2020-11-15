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'We're opening the gates of hell'
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301 views • November 15, 2020
That's what a scientist working at CERN said about a year ago. I took note of the link, intending to come back to it at a later stage. Strangely enough the link is gone. In fact there's nothing readily available on it. But it's not the only strange thing about CERN. Here's a video of the official opening ceremony. (There's a similar one for another mega-engineering project, the opening of the Gotthard Tunnel).

The whole thing reeked of evil and degeneracy. We see countless weird and disturbing demonic images, participants dressed and acting like stage harlots with highly suggestive movements and choreography, fallen angels torturing lost souls, zombie-like workers, cross-dressing, and even that same huge-headed trans-gender baby that we also saw at the London Olympics ceremony. And that "music"! Like something from Eyes Wide Shut, howling, screaming, atonal, the product of disturbed minds. The central figure is the demonic goat man Baphomet, who, get this, dances, dies, rises again. Outside the main entrance stands a giant statue of Shiva, the Hindu Goddess Of Destruction.

And right in front of Shiva a 'child sacrifice' took place some time ago, an event which must have greatly pleased the deity. Now CERN were quick off the mark to claim it to be an unauthorised 'prank' by some of its scientists. I'm sure it was. I mean if you can't get a giggle from a human sacrifice what will make you laugh? But if it was a prank it was an elaborate one. See the still on the left. These people went to a bit of an effort - all too give us a bit of a laugh. Nice of them,

What the hell (whoops!) has all of this got to do with a scientific experiment? Well maybe everything. You see the late Stephen Hawking opined that CERN could expose the world to some extra-dimensional destructive force. And again, if you search for this you'll find that this aspect of his observation has been purged. Maybe he was joking as well?

Remember the CERN ceremony wasn't some obscure witchcraft lark, an opportunity to prance around naked in the woods. We're talking about one of the biggest European engineering projects in recent years, the event attended by the likes of Merkel, Hollande and Italian President Renzi. Assuming it was an overt representation of Luciferian/Illuminati/NWO/Masonic power (and if it was not, then what else was it?) it might go some way towards explaining the bizarre developments sweeping the world today.

Source of Text : http://irishsavant.blogspot.com/2020/11/were-opening-portal-to-hell.html via the Truthseeker.

Video Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymXw40TvHZo&;feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=Awaken%2CLionofJudah
Awaken, Lion of Judah
Keywords
masonicnwoluciferianilluminatisatanic ritualcernbaphometgotthard tunnelopening ceremony
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