'Kim Clement Prophecy FEB. 2, 2013, Today FEB. 2, 2021, A sign for our time!

I just happened to view this message today, February 2, 2021, a time matching a time but eight years difference. Kim Clement was a very controversial unorthodoxy minister. But I don't believe him do be a phony. You try adopting and raising 5 disabled children. This to me says a a great deal about the character of the man. He prophesied Trump would be in office two terms back in 2007. But what he says is what I have been feeling concerning the time we live in. As Christians we are not to live in the current times we live in but the time of the future, it's called faith! Delete Biden from your mind. This is not the end but the very beginning, a glorious time for the people of God and all those who chose to follow the path of Yeshua Hamashia!