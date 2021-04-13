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An Hour To Kill - Teletuesday Improvisation
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30 views • April 13, 2021
I had an hour to kill after work so I did a quick improvisation on my G&L ASAT.
For this one I just played to a metronome with the asat going direct into my zoom h6. After recording I chopped up the wav file in Cakewalk to add different guitar effects in Bias FX 2. Next I added the drums. When you play to a metronome it is easy to line up the audio segments to the measures and midi snap drum segments to the audio. The drums on this are the vintage custom kit in Superior Drummer with some compression and dirt added to them via the EZ mix plugin.
Overall this took me about an hour to throw together from first recording to mixing and video editing. Video editing is much easier now that I have my black backdrop to record on. Now I just need to pick a better camera angle lol.
Thanks for listening :-)
For this one I just played to a metronome with the asat going direct into my zoom h6. After recording I chopped up the wav file in Cakewalk to add different guitar effects in Bias FX 2. Next I added the drums. When you play to a metronome it is easy to line up the audio segments to the measures and midi snap drum segments to the audio. The drums on this are the vintage custom kit in Superior Drummer with some compression and dirt added to them via the EZ mix plugin.
Overall this took me about an hour to throw together from first recording to mixing and video editing. Video editing is much easier now that I have my black backdrop to record on. Now I just need to pick a better camera angle lol.
Thanks for listening :-)
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