Revisiting The Oklahoma City Bombing With A Catholic Twist & The Militia

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In an age of false flags, a growing police state, and tyranny, it's good to go back and see who and what is behind many of these things. While some may stop at a single individual or even a group of people, some may go further to government entities. However, is there a religious shadow cast behind it all, the individuals or government agencies? Johnny Cirucci echoes a resounding "Yes." In this episode, we'll take a look at how the Jesuits of the Roman Catholic Church had a hand in the OKC bombing and we'll also hear from Norm Olson from 1995 when militia were targeted following the bombing. We'll also talk about what makes up a true, constitutional militia!
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