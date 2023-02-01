2023.01.31 The United States and Europe will completely seize the assets of CCP this time. Many people foolishly transfer their money to USDC, USDT, Bitcoin, which will eventually be sealed with the CCP. Hcoin, Hpay, shadow pay, ghost shadow pay is the only thing you have to look into carefully

美国欧洲这次会彻底查封共产党的资产，很多人愚蠢的把钱转到USDC、USDT、Bitcoin，最终都会与共产党一起封了，只有喜币,HPay,无影Pay,鬼影Pay，是你要要仔细研究的。



