2023.01.31 The United States and Europe will completely seize the assets of CCP this time. Many people foolishly transfer their money to USDC, USDT, Bitcoin, which will eventually be sealed with the CCP. Hcoin, Hpay, shadow pay, ghost shadow pay is the only thing you have to look into carefully
美国欧洲这次会彻底查封共产党的资产，很多人愚蠢的把钱转到USDC、USDT、Bitcoin，最终都会与共产党一起封了，只有喜币,HPay,无影Pay,鬼影Pay，是你要要仔细研究的。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.