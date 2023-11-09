Create New Account
REP. ANDY BIGGS ON BIPARTISAN PUSH TO ADD REFORMS TO FISA SECTION 702
The Absolute Truth w/ Emerald
Congressman Andy Biggs is pushing for reforms to FISA Section 702.Show more


SENATOR TUBERVILLE SPEAKS OUT AS RINOS AND CORP MEDIA TARGET HIM


Senator Tommy Tuberville speaks out after the RINOS and corporate media come.


