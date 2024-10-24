BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What in the world are they spraying? 2010 Full Length Documentary
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 6 months ago

What in the world are they spraying? 2010 Full Length Documentary

1/2 Videos Michael J Murphy made before he died suddenly in his sleep in 2020

an investigation into all aspects of the phenomenon of chemtrails. Over the past decade and more, long white trails emanating from jet planes have been seen lingering in the skies all over the planet, often expanding and merging to form vast swathes of artificial cloud cover.

These trails are clearly not water vapour contrails, which evaporate after several minutes. They remain overhead for long extended periods of time, often culminating in strange grid like formations. Now they have people asking some serious questions.

What are these trails, who is spraying them into our atmosphere and for what purpose? This film, produced by G. Edward Griffin, Michael Murphy and Paul Wittenberger sets out to answer those questions and discovers some disturbing answers.

Research indicates that the trails are part of a geoengineering program that may already be in its initial implementation phase.

Scientists at the Carnegie Institution are using taxpayer money to lay the groundwork for injecting the atmosphere with materials they believe will artificially cool the planet, in a bid to stave off what we are told is modern civilization's greatest threat to date, anthropogenic global warming.

Even if you buy into the as yet unproven theory that human produced carbon emissions are voluminous enough to significantly alter the planet's climate, you should still be extremely wary. Playing God with the atmosphere may have severe consequences, particularly given that the compounds these scientists are testing are known to cause debilitating health problems and could lead to massive droughts and famines.

Keywords
what2010in the worldare they sprayingfull length documentary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy