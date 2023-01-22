Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Silver for free, on the Swan-Avon River, Perth MVI_9563
16 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a day ago |
Shop nowDonate

I got my statements and sources mixed up, meaning to attribute the song, ‘I’m Just a Country Boy’, written by Fred Hellerman and Marshall Barer, and recorded by Harry Belafonte, Sam Cooke, and others, and referencing the Bible Acts 3:6. Enjoy the free wealth coming through our eyes.

Keywords
lifegoldblessingsculturesilvervisionmetaphorfree wealth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket