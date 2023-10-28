Create New Account
IDF Spokesperson Tells Residents of Northern Gaza and Gaza City to Immediately Relocate south - BUT he's Speaking ENG, Gaza has No Internet, Electricity or Phone!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
IDF spokesperson tells residents of Northern Gaza and Gaza City to immediately relocate south.

No one in Gaza can here this message, what an idiot from this Terrorist state of Israel

