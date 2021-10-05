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STEW PETERS WITH WHISTLEBLOWER HEATHER - JABS DEADLY FOR YOUNG PEOPLE!
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190 views • October 05, 2021
Cardiac Sonographer Blows Whistle: Jabs DEADLY For Young People!
Credit to Stew Peters
WOW! Heather is a brave whistleblower who came forward on her lunch break at work, because she just can't take it anymore!
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Credit to Stew Peters
WOW! Heather is a brave whistleblower who came forward on her lunch break at work, because she just can't take it anymore!
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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