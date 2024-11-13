© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon News Nov 12th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 11-12-24 Tuesday
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAwk1sT7too
لأخبار الليلة | قتال يستعر على 7 محاور بالخرطوم.. ومساعدات لغزة عبر "كيسوفيم
For tonight's news | Fighting rages on 7 axes in Khartoum... and aid to Gaza via Kissufim