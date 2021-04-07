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Freemason Whistleblowers Expose the Secret World of Freemasonry
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372 views • April 07, 2021
Greetings Pilots and Passengers!🚀
Freemasonry has been shrouded in mystery and allegations of corruption and abuse, and whistleblowers continue to stand up and speak out against the secret organisation.
Satanic ritual abuse, child exploitation and corruption within high levels of government and the police force are just some occuring themes that continue to crop up within the testimonies of whistleblowers. In this video, we will delve into 6 whistleblowers who have spoken out against the secret society.
If you are a victim of masonic abuse, or are a freemason looking to speak out against the organisation, be it publicy or anonymously, then I'm here to listen. My socials are linked further down in the description box and in the pinned comment of this video, along with a link to the DTF website and email address. Of course, there is no pressure to speak out.
To those who have had the courage to speak out, I send my gratitude and thanks to you!
⭐THE RITUALS OF FREEMASONRY EXPOSED:⭐
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EUq-...
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
✨FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:✨
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
_______________________
Music:🎶
David Fesilyan - City of Ruins, Tensions, The Unsolved Murder
Myuu - The Orders
Sources:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018...
https://www.essexnewsandinvestigation...
https://www.theage.com.au/national/vi...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/ukne...
https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5244419...
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/conv...
https://www.byline.com/column/22/arti...
https://www.freemasonhall.com/communi...
https://govbanknotes.wordpress.com/20...
https://www.illuminatirex.com/illumin...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrRlo...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hm2FI...
http://freemasoninformation.com/2016/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zCWz...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PmHQ...
http://pictoumasons.org/library/Hall,...
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/03...
https://ritualabuse.us/2008/10/issue-...
https://www.christian-restoration.com...
https://www.christian-restoration.com...
https://www.deseret.com/1990/6/3/1886...
#DareToFly #Spirit #Freemasonry #FreemasonWhistleblowers
_______________________________________________________________
All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Freemasonry has been shrouded in mystery and allegations of corruption and abuse, and whistleblowers continue to stand up and speak out against the secret organisation.
Satanic ritual abuse, child exploitation and corruption within high levels of government and the police force are just some occuring themes that continue to crop up within the testimonies of whistleblowers. In this video, we will delve into 6 whistleblowers who have spoken out against the secret society.
If you are a victim of masonic abuse, or are a freemason looking to speak out against the organisation, be it publicy or anonymously, then I'm here to listen. My socials are linked further down in the description box and in the pinned comment of this video, along with a link to the DTF website and email address. Of course, there is no pressure to speak out.
To those who have had the courage to speak out, I send my gratitude and thanks to you!
⭐THE RITUALS OF FREEMASONRY EXPOSED:⭐
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EUq-...
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
✨FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:✨
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
_______________________
Music:🎶
David Fesilyan - City of Ruins, Tensions, The Unsolved Murder
Myuu - The Orders
Sources:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018...
https://www.essexnewsandinvestigation...
https://www.theage.com.au/national/vi...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/ukne...
https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5244419...
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/conv...
https://www.byline.com/column/22/arti...
https://www.freemasonhall.com/communi...
https://govbanknotes.wordpress.com/20...
https://www.illuminatirex.com/illumin...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrRlo...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hm2FI...
http://freemasoninformation.com/2016/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zCWz...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PmHQ...
http://pictoumasons.org/library/Hall,...
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/03...
https://ritualabuse.us/2008/10/issue-...
https://www.christian-restoration.com...
https://www.christian-restoration.com...
https://www.deseret.com/1990/6/3/1886...
#DareToFly #Spirit #Freemasonry #FreemasonWhistleblowers
_______________________________________________________________
All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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