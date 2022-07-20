Stew Peters Show: Zelenksy’s Satanic Ukrainian Plutocracy

Zelenksy’s Satanic Ukrainian Plutocracy: Executions Without Trial, Ousting Opposition, Funded By US .America has sent more than $40 billion to prop up Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime in Kiev. We’ll probably send even more in a couple months when all of that money has been used up or stolen. But still, the regime is crumbling. It turns out, a corrupt, plutocratic, authoritarian government doesn’t stop being any of those things just because they get invaded and you agree to send them unlimited money. President Zelensky just fired Ukraine’s top prosecutor as well as the head of their domestic intelligence agency, claiming that both departments are filled with hundreds of so-called “traitors.” The head of the intelligence agency, Ivan Bakanov, is actually Zelensky’s childhood friend, but that didn’t stop Zelensky from blaming Bakanov for dozens of alleged cases of treason within the agency.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Ukraine’s prosecutor general and the leader of its domestic intelligence agency on Sunday, citing hundreds of treason investigations in the departments they oversee.