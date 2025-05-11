RT News - May 11 2025 6AM GMT

May 11, 2025

rt.com









Vladimir Putin offers to restart direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul with the president expressing hope a ceasefire deal could be reached that won't be violated. That's after Moscow's proposed Victory Day truce was ignored by Kiev. The Russian president points to another three attempts to freeze the hostilities this year - which were all violated by Ukraine.





