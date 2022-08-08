A child is dead because his father could not say NO. Took the jab to play hockey. Child died

Jim Crenshaw





I may be harsh, but this is on you dad. You needed to find out what these shots were about and what could happen to your child. Too bad about hockey. They vaccine took his life but you let him get it.

"They don't know why he died"

"They won't tell me why he died"

"I cannot grieve him properly without the truth"...

You can't handle the truth Daddy.

Source: Wake.The.Fuck.Up: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QQ9OlrZ1zYoK/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Awl9TFTSIKa/