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CDC has been infecting and experimenting on citizens since the 1940's. CDC HAS NOW TURNED INTO THE VACCINATION INDUSTRY
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40 views • August 15, 2020
Bill Gates/fauci/birx is turning the entire United States into a population of guinea pigs for big pharma
Video Excerpts from The Frightening Legacy of US Syphilis Experiments in Guatemala
PEPFAR program created and managed by ANTHONY FAUCI AND BIRX – IS STILL MUTILATING MILLIONS OF AFRICAN CHILDREN AND YOUNG MEN IN AFRICA – TODAY
The "tuskegee" experiments created by the CDC and did not stop until 1972 only after the news started reporting to the public what the CDC was actually doing.
(when it was first created, it changed "business models" several times
PEPFAR Circumcision Scandal Explained By Brendon Marotta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwnCxWrvqNg
Journeyman Pictures
The Frightening Legacy of US Syphilis Experiments in Guatemala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nha9MsSSKvE
Video Excerpts from The Frightening Legacy of US Syphilis Experiments in Guatemala
PEPFAR program created and managed by ANTHONY FAUCI AND BIRX – IS STILL MUTILATING MILLIONS OF AFRICAN CHILDREN AND YOUNG MEN IN AFRICA – TODAY
The "tuskegee" experiments created by the CDC and did not stop until 1972 only after the news started reporting to the public what the CDC was actually doing.
(when it was first created, it changed "business models" several times
PEPFAR Circumcision Scandal Explained By Brendon Marotta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwnCxWrvqNg
Journeyman Pictures
The Frightening Legacy of US Syphilis Experiments in Guatemala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nha9MsSSKvE
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