DOES THE OLDER A1A1 LEOPARD REALLY SUFFER COMPARED TO THE 2A4 IN MODERN COMBAT?
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published 13 hours ago

Modern combat has changed so much, and tank vs tank combat is so rare that this older A1A1 may be almost as good as a 2A4! And cheaper to run in Ukrainian situations. Anyone seen an A1 in footage yet? Neither can take a missile hit.

Keywords
technologywargamingtankswarthunderpanzer

