DOES THE OLDER A1A1 LEOPARD REALLY SUFFER COMPARED TO THE 2A4 IN MODERN COMBAT?

Modern combat has changed so much, and tank vs tank combat is so rare that this older A1A1 may be almost as good as a 2A4! And cheaper to run in Ukrainian situations. Anyone seen an A1 in footage yet? Neither can take a missile hit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.