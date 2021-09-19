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Funeral Director: 2020 vs. 2021 Deaths, Very Telling Experiences, 2021 Are MOSTLY Vaxed, All Age Groups
Truth DisInfects
Truth DisInfects
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83 views • September 19, 2021
Funeral Director John O' Looney shares his observations he's seen in his practice. In 2020 when the media was "reporting" huge death statistics, he had a slower year than in 2019. However in 2021, once the "vaccines" were taken... by April 2021 he saw a massive spike in deaths in all age groups mostly from hospitals.

Also, ne has seen most deaths from heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, and other symptoms which ALL point to side effects from the covid "vaccination". This is a smoking gun interview that lays out a very accurate and observant TIMELINE of not only the amount of deaths, but the CAUSES of deaths, WHERE the deaths are mostly occurring and the symptoms and causes of death are DIFFERENT in 2020 than they were in 2021, and most certainly 2019.
Keywords
vaccine injuriesvaccine deathscovid whistleblowercovid deathcovid statisticsdelta variantfuneral directormu variant
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