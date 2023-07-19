Create New Account
07.18.23 Mogayleo Balancing Bird Bottle Opener Review
Beer and Gear
Published Yesterday

It's cool and unique enough to fit right in the collection.

It also works so thats a plus.

You know me , I am just a giant child at heart. Loves me some gizmos and gadgets.

The price was right so why not.

Smoke'em if you got'em

Skal

E

