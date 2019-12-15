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Best of Homage (Conscious Hip-Hop)
Smoke Conscious Hip-Hop
Smoke Conscious Hip-Hop
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4 views • December 15, 2019
I do not own the rights to the music or image featured on this video. All rights belong to the respective owners.

Track List:
0:00:00 War is Peace
0:04:08 The Awakening
0:07:15 Keep Your Distance
0:11:14 Shades of War
0:14:21 Digital Clouds
0:18:40 Million Masks of God
0:22:01 Ice Nine
0:24:10 Mind Control World Control
0:27:48 In Cold Blood
0:31:06 Shopping Carts
0:34:30 This Life
0:38:12 Killing Evil
0:42:18 Shit Could Be Worse
0:46:05 Overworked and Underpaid
0:49:40 Subtitled Sixteen

Thanks for listening, you can find more of Homage's work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3XAaNHfuBz4u83c7FTDtYA

Recently I started to rethink putting out compilation videos after K-Rino, Immortal Technique and Beast 1333 blocked their respective "Best Of" videos on this channel and even had two of my "Best of Conscious Rap" videos taken down as well. Then I heard Homage, and I remembered why I used to love putting these compilation videos together in the first place. Good music deserves to be appreciated by as many people as possible.

Be sure to like, subscribe and check out more conscious rap with another of the "Best of" compilations on this channel as well as my own music.
Keywords
political rapconscious rapconspiracy rapconspiracy hip hopconscious hip hopbest of homagehomagepolitical hip hop
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy