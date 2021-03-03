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Florida Wins the Lockdown Science War - Hands Down - No Lockdown! Ivor Cummins
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80 views • March 03, 2021
Self explanatory: Florida is an exemplar of applied scientific thinking. Wow - what leadership.
Please share widely to help the people understand the basics. Also please download the vid right here: https://we.tl/t-8A21PY5MM6 - and upload everywhere:
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
Alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Please share widely to help the people understand the basics. Also please download the vid right here: https://we.tl/t-8A21PY5MM6 - and upload everywhere:
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
Alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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