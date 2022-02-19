HOLOGRAPHIC AUGMENTED REALITY IS HOW CIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL IS USED AGAINST VICTIMS

CIA/DIA CONTRACTORS USING VIRTUAL & AUGMENTED EYE GAZE TRACKINGThe Cognitive Researchers responsible for these atrocities are based out of the larger urban areas and cities and are responsible for specific geographical regions (e.g.: smaller towns, villages, etc) which fall into their area of operation. For example , you will find many of them here at this hospital and many other hospitals and universities around the world:They are the Neurologist or Neurosurgeon at the local hospital, the Psychiatrists and Psychologist at the local Mental Health Hospital; the Neuroscientist at the local University; the Behavioral Scientist at the local children's elementary school, etc. They are hiding in plain sight!Cognitive Researchers Psychiatrists Psychologists Neuroscientists Behavioral Scientists etc. It could not occur globally without multilateral Government and nation state knowledge and approval. Some type of umbrella or reciprocal agreement, probably under a secretive protocolThe Hive Mind Team Members are using a Brain to Computer Interface, Brain to Cloud Interface and Brain to Brain Interface (Augmented Reality Interface) and that Augmented Reality is now called 'NEURO-REALITY'!They are using Augmented Reality to attack, torture & kill Targeted Individuals. They use a bi-directional stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves to manipulate the visual cortex of their mind to create a VISUAL WORKSPACE only they can see. Inside that Visual Workspace in their mind, they can visualize objects, images, text, data, etc., only they can seeSo, in that Augmented Reality Interface (Visual Workspace) which only the Hive Mind Teams can see they pull up various screens, such as the first virtual screen being the brain waves of the mind control victim (alpha, beta, delta, theta, etc.). A second parallel screen will be the brain waves of the cognitive researcher. A third drop down screen will be a combination of the brain waves of the victim & cognitive researcher combined together, known as EEG HETERODYNING or the mixing of brain wave signals, etcA Computer Multiplexer (BCI) ROUTES the signal to a Tower, Satellite or Mobile Platform which then RELAYS the signal to the digital receiver, similar to how cell phone technologies are deployed. The digital receiver is tracked and pinpointed in real time just like a cell phone, as CIA/DIA Mind Control technologies depend on Timing & Location. However with the Mind Control technologies of the CIA and Department of Defense, the digital receiver is not a phone. It is a human brainThey illumine the brain of the victim with a stream of photons and then read the return training signal (injection feedback), with most of the torture & terror and neuro-programming being automated by software programs of the supercomputer that’s the victims brain is remotely tied toFor example, Mental Torture - repetition as torture - of previous memory references of the lyrics of a Christian song are used against me, injected repeatedly back into my subconscious over and over in a looping pattern every apprx 15-30 second intervals designed to mentally torture me, to disrupt my continuity of thought and erase short-term active memory to minimize the cognitive effect of the Christian content which is breaking brain entrainment with the RNM system and deconstructing the satanic ritual abuseThe RNM System of supercomputers is designed to remotely capture random bits of the victim senses (memories, thoughts, emotions, sensations, etc) and then to fabricate stories or MENTAL SUGGESTIONS injected back into the subconscious of the victim (Thought Triggered Attacks) over and over in a looping pattern using REPETITIVE REINFORCEMENT to mentally interrogate, harass, distract, and torture the victim into submission to the RNM systems influencesRemote Neural Monitoring involves ‘FORMULATION’ (collection & cataloguing of data of your memories & emotions) and ‘PREDICTIVE INTEGRATION’ (interpretation of that RNM data) (i.e.: brain waves)Remote Neural Manipulation is accomplished via their system's ability to interpret your thoughts and is wholly dependent on its ability to predict and influence your 'reference choices' or 'impulse sequencing' during thought composition. The system maps patterns with impulses and identifiers (evoked potentials) and uses statistical data about your 'composition habits' to predict how you will think or act as you begin to formulate thoughts or prepare to act. The system's ability to define and map these references intelligibly depends on your cooperation [or ignorance] and the attackers' ability to make sense of what they see visually or what they can guess based on your past activityWHERE ARE THE COGNITIVE RESEARCHERS RESPONSIBLE FOR TORTURE AND ASSASSINATION OF MIND CONTROL VICTIMS FOR TRAINING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES?Answer: They are hiding in plain sight! In Plain Sight. PLAIN SIGHT!