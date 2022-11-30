And We Know 11.29.2022 ARIZONA Patriots let Maricopa have it! Very Powerful! Apple falling, attacks TWITTER! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
November 29, 2022
Arizona patriots… we saw a bunch of them and will show the clips in case you missed it all. They certified..but it ain’t over yet. Supreme Court, something on the DOCKET about the Biden CRIMINALS… and more on Balenciaga, CHINA and the VIRUS.
