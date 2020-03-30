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Dr Prudvhi Karumanchi, MD cannabis therapy reducing inflammation and dis-ease
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21 views • March 30, 2020
Dr. Prudvhi Karumanchi Medical Doctor offering nationwide consultation and medical cannabis prescribing.
https://inttherapeutics.com/ (813) 337-7535 8320 Stone Run Court Tampa, FL 33615
Theforensicnurse.org
This is my full time healing ministry helping others be equiped with the gospel and full armor of God. Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. FISHEROFMENMINISTRY.ORG, EXPOSEEVIL.ORG, ENEMYWATCH.ORG paypal.me/rachelceller
https://inttherapeutics.com/ (813) 337-7535 8320 Stone Run Court Tampa, FL 33615
Theforensicnurse.org
This is my full time healing ministry helping others be equiped with the gospel and full armor of God. Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. FISHEROFMENMINISTRY.ORG, EXPOSEEVIL.ORG, ENEMYWATCH.ORG paypal.me/rachelceller
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