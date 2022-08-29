According to Russian military sources, after the defeat of the Ukrainian forces and the capture of the village of Blagodatnoye in the Nikolaev region, the question arises of what will happen to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this sector of the front.

According to Russian sources, there are two scenarios, one bad and one very bad.

According to Reserve Colonel Mikhail Khodarenok, the bad news is that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have to retreat along the Ingulets River, along which the Ukrainians themselves blew up all the bridges, trapping themselves. In addition, according to reports from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian army is already trying to escape, losing equipment and people.

A very bad scenario will become possible if the Russian forces block the Armed Forces of Ukraine and prevent them from retreating.

There is one more option. Before it is too late, the Armed Forces of Ukraine can still surrender. There is no other chance for them to escape: they have nowhere to run, and supplies along the river, as happened in Severodonetsk, are no longer expected, Khodarenok said.

It is, according to him, a group of about 10,000 people.

50%warnews247



