BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Buying a Plasma Machine
Cahlen
CahlenCheckmark Icon
618 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
76 views • Today

If you are unable to build your own Plasma Machine there are several options available for getting one built for you.

https://t.me/scalarhealingmachine


---


DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift

CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact

SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe

GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear

NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice


Keywords
healthsciencetechnologybiohackingtzla
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Daily walking linked to improved sleep, mood and stress levels, study finds

Daily walking linked to improved sleep, mood and stress levels, study finds

Morgan S. Verity
Mars Rock Formation Resurfaces, Prompting Claims of Extraterrestrial Artifact

Mars Rock Formation Resurfaces, Prompting Claims of Extraterrestrial Artifact

Edison Reed
Wisconsin Senator Johnson Demands Explanation for Removal of Peer-Reviewed SIDS-Vaccine Study

Wisconsin Senator Johnson Demands Explanation for Removal of Peer-Reviewed SIDS-Vaccine Study

Morgan S. Verity
Study Documents Risks, Complications in Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Study Documents Risks, Complications in Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Edison Reed
Mediterranean Diet Associated With 21% Lower Heart Disease Risk Compared to Low-Fat Diet, 20-Year Study Finds

Mediterranean Diet Associated With 21% Lower Heart Disease Risk Compared to Low-Fat Diet, 20-Year Study Finds

Coco Somers
Whistleblowers expose federal health agencies&#8217; concealment of COVID vaccine injuries

Whistleblowers expose federal health agencies’ concealment of COVID vaccine injuries

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy