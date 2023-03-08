THREE DAYS OF DARKNESS FAST APPROACHING!!!

"And if the prophet be deceived when he hath spoken a thing, I the Lord have deceived that prophet, and I will stretch out my hand upon him, and will destroy him from the midst of my people Israel. And they shall bear the punishment of their iniquity: the punishment of the prophet shall be even as the punishment of him that seeketh unto him." -- Ezekiel 14: 9-10
Audio: Endtimespropheticmessengers144K
#rapture #harpazo #caughtup #revelation #thebible #theendisnear #endofdays #apocalypse #scripture #jesus #jesusiscomingsoon #Jesus #resurrection #kjvbible #kjv #bodyofchrist #shroudofturin #yeshua #sonofgod #thewordofgod #nuclear #ww3 #russiaukrainewar #russia #ukraine #nukes #nato #tacticalnuke #endofdays #volodymyrzelensky #putinvladimir #putin #nuclearwar #economiccollapse #economiccrisis #foodshortage #collapse #preparation #offgrid #homestead #bookofezekiel #ezekiel38 #systemicfailure #criminalmafia #nwo #klausschwab #cern #transhumanism #freemasons #666 #bankfailure #cbdc #hellfire #trumanshow #masspsychosis #fakenewyorktimes #mkultra #psychedelic #cyberinsanity #neuralmeltdown #drugpsychosis #ellengwhite #revelation17 #revelation14 #thegreatcontroversy #centralbanktyranny #leonardravenhill #greatreset #satan #karlmarx #apostasy #abominationofdesolation #awpink #orthodoxchristianity #daysofnoah #nephilim #deepfake #psyops #falseprophets #falsemessiahs #derekprince #vickigoforthparnell #celestialrevivalle #russiachinainvasion #fatherseraphimaldea #martyrsofiona #falsetheology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.