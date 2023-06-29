- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 27.JUN.2023
8:00PM EST
#731 // OBAMAGATE - LIVE
On April 30th 2016, Barack Hussein Obama, the 44th President of the United States hosted the annual Whitehouse Correspondents' Association dinner. At the time of this dinner, he had already unleashed the opening salvo in his attacks on the new Republican front runner, Donald Trump, and during his evening toast, offered a joke that fell flat with his captive audience of clown agents, literary provocateurs, RINOs and outright cut-throat traitors. So, if this hardened group of operation mockingbird clowns didn't laugh or clap, you knew the operation was afoot. Tonight's show is going to look at the aftermath of this gauntlet being thrown down, in all of it's vainglorious bastardy.
Warning, tonight's show deals with serious matters and difficult material. Parental discretion is strongly advised.
