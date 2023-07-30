Church Discrimination During Covid

It is not often that someone as senior as the Reverend Canon Christopher Carolane of Saint Paul's Cathedral Melbourne can be willingly drawn into a conversation on a publicly taboo subject. Yes, he admitted their following the Victorian Government lockdown instructions which included excluding unvaccinated parishioners from attending worship. The truth of the fake pandemic is finding its way into mainstream news now and the Reverend Canon seemed willing to suffer a level of embarrassment by subjecting himself to a strong line of questioning from one of our freedom rally members who caught him outside the entrance to the Cathedral.
