HAITIAN President & Riots in CUBA: Deep State Pattern? (2021)

DarylLawsonLive.comPentagon Considering Military Intervention in Haiti Following AssassinationDan 10:20 He replied, "Do you know why I have come? Soon I must return to fight against the spirit prince of the kingdom of Persia, and after that the spirit prince of the kingdom of Greece will come.Eph_6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.Rev 12:12 Therefore, rejoice, O heavens! And you who live in the heavens, rejoice! But terror will come on the earth and the sea, for the devil has come down to you in great anger, knowing that he has little time."Rev 12:13 When the dragon realized that he had been thrown down to the earth, he pursued the woman who had given birth to the male child.Rev_18:2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.2Co_10:4 (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;)Rev_2:13 I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, even where Satan's seat is: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied my faith, even in those days wherein Antipas was my faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth.Rev 2:13NLT "I know that you live in the city where Satan has his throne, yet you have remained loyal to Me. You refused to deny Me even when Antipas, My faithful witness, was martyred among you there in Satan's city.Psa 66:10 You have tested us, O God; You have purified us like silver.Psa 66:11 You captured us in Your net and laid the burden of slavery on our backs.Psa 66:12 Then You put a leader over us. We went through fire and flood, but You brought us to a place of great abundance.