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ANN VANDERSTEEL: The Foster Care System Is Becoming America’s Child Trafficking Pipeline | ReAwaken Reunion Tulsa
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In this powerful backstage interview from the ReAwaken America Reunion Tour in Tulsa, Ann Vandersteel joins David and Stacy to expose what she calls one of the most urgent family crises in America: the CPS and foster care pipeline. Ann breaks down how government incentives, family court systems, medical kidnapping, foster care funding, and state overreach are creating what she describes as a massive industry built around separating children from their families. She also shares heartbreaking stories of families targeted by the system, the financial interests behind child removal, and why she believes parents must understand their rights now more than ever. Ann also discusses her new book, CPS Pipeline, including the fight to raise the legal threshold for removing children from homes, the role of Title IV funding, and how families can begin protecting themselves before crisis strikes.
This is a must-watch conversation for parents, grandparents, and anyone who believes the family is the foundation of a free nation.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
Clay Clark
WEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.com
Text FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn more
Ann Vandersteel
WEBSITE: www.americamadefoundation.org
X: https://x.com/annvandersteel
Ann Vandersteel is an investigative journalist, broadcaster, and host known for her work in independent media. She is the host of Steel News and the former host of Steel Truth, where she covers government overreach, constitutional issues, election integrity, medical freedom, and parental rights. Vandersteel is also the co-founder of the American Made Foundation, an organization focused on defending American sovereignty and protecting families. Her new book, “The CPS Pipeline: State Sanctioned Kidnapping,” exposes what she believes are the financial incentives and corruption behind the child protective services and foster care system. Through her media work, advocacy, and public speaking, Vandersteel continues to fight for family rights, constitutional freedoms, and the protection of America’s children.
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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
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Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
This is a must-watch conversation for parents, grandparents, and anyone who believes the family is the foundation of a free nation.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
Clay Clark
WEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.com
Text FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn more
Ann Vandersteel
WEBSITE: www.americamadefoundation.org
X: https://x.com/annvandersteel
Ann Vandersteel is an investigative journalist, broadcaster, and host known for her work in independent media. She is the host of Steel News and the former host of Steel Truth, where she covers government overreach, constitutional issues, election integrity, medical freedom, and parental rights. Vandersteel is also the co-founder of the American Made Foundation, an organization focused on defending American sovereignty and protecting families. Her new book, “The CPS Pipeline: State Sanctioned Kidnapping,” exposes what she believes are the financial incentives and corruption behind the child protective services and foster care system. Through her media work, advocacy, and public speaking, Vandersteel continues to fight for family rights, constitutional freedoms, and the protection of America’s children.
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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