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Media Malfeasance: Botched Coverage of Joe Rogan Treatment Plan
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391 views • September 03, 2021
This week's "Media Malfeasance" spotlight is how nearly all legacy media misled their audiences into thinking Joe Rogan took self-prescribed animal medication. See how they all seemed to be working off the same memo and explore what could be the motivation.
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