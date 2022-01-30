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Curing Globalist Genocide: Rappha Medical Center Puts Prayer At The Center Of Successful Treatment
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31 views • January 30, 2022
Dr. Sherry O'Donnel, leader of the Rappha Medical Center, joins Stew Peters to a life saved through prayer and proper medical treatment. Dr. Sherry also goes into detail about her imminent congressional bid.
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