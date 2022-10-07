Kanye West: "50% Of Black Death In America Is Abortion"

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Kanye West and Tucker Carlson sit down... WOW.
Kanye: "I'm pro-life ... there's more black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point. 50% of black death in America is abortion. So I really don’t care about people’s responses, I perform for an audience of one, and that's God."