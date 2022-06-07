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9/11 & The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire | with Co-author Charlie Robinson
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60 views • June 07, 2022
"From the Founding of the Federal Reserve, to 9/11, to the Corona Virus Pandemic."
What is the American Empire? What are the symptoms of its demise?
Why would the Deep State controllers be dismantling their own empire?
How does the Fed and central banking really work?
What are the roles of the multinational institutions such as the United Nations, the Council on Foreign Relations, World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Health Organization?
What are the actual roles of the Mainstream Media in the American Empire?
What are the parallels of the fall of the American Empire to that of the Roman Empire?
How much time do we have?
What is the Military-Information-Terror complex? Where is it taking us?
What are the deep-seated triggers that will catalyze the collapse of the American Empire?
What can the awakened Americans, do to stop the destruction of our country?
What are the positive outcomes for America if the Deep State is stopped?
My guest on RichardGage911UNLEASHED! is Charlie Robinson, co-author of “The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire: From the Founding of the Federal Reserve, to 9/11, to the Corona Virus Pandemic.”
Charlie is a #1 Best Selling author of other books as well including The Octopus of Global Control, and his new book, Hypocrazy: Surviving in a World of Cultural Double Standards. Both are now available at Amazon and at his website, TheOctopusOfGlobalControl.com.
He is the host of the Macroaggressions Podcast, as well as the co-host of the round-table podcasts The Union of the Unwanted and Day Zero.
HYPOCRAZY New Book: https://amzn.to/3AFhfg2
Website:
http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com/
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/Macroaggressions
#richardgage911 #richardgage911:unleashed! #wtc7 #911con #worldtradecenter #richardgage #octopusofglobalcontrol #charlierobinson #demolitionamericanempire
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What is the American Empire? What are the symptoms of its demise?
Why would the Deep State controllers be dismantling their own empire?
How does the Fed and central banking really work?
What are the roles of the multinational institutions such as the United Nations, the Council on Foreign Relations, World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Health Organization?
What are the actual roles of the Mainstream Media in the American Empire?
What are the parallels of the fall of the American Empire to that of the Roman Empire?
How much time do we have?
What is the Military-Information-Terror complex? Where is it taking us?
What are the deep-seated triggers that will catalyze the collapse of the American Empire?
What can the awakened Americans, do to stop the destruction of our country?
What are the positive outcomes for America if the Deep State is stopped?
My guest on RichardGage911UNLEASHED! is Charlie Robinson, co-author of “The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire: From the Founding of the Federal Reserve, to 9/11, to the Corona Virus Pandemic.”
Charlie is a #1 Best Selling author of other books as well including The Octopus of Global Control, and his new book, Hypocrazy: Surviving in a World of Cultural Double Standards. Both are now available at Amazon and at his website, TheOctopusOfGlobalControl.com.
He is the host of the Macroaggressions Podcast, as well as the co-host of the round-table podcasts The Union of the Unwanted and Day Zero.
HYPOCRAZY New Book: https://amzn.to/3AFhfg2
Website:
http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com/
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/Macroaggressions
#richardgage911 #richardgage911:unleashed! #wtc7 #911con #worldtradecenter #richardgage #octopusofglobalcontrol #charlierobinson #demolitionamericanempire
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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