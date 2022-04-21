Russian Forces Eliminate Ukraine Forces (Special Mariupol Frontline Report)

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Patrick Lancaster (US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist) reporting from Ukraine frontlines:
The Remaining Ukrainian Forces in Mariupol have groups of soldiers In and around the Azovstal plant using civilian buildings as firing position and in this special report I am with Russian Forces as they engage and Eliminate Ukraine Forces Using an Apartment Building As Firing Position. In this report the Ukrainian firing position inside and apartment building appears to be destroyed by Russian heavy fire including airstrikes, tanks, RPGs, cannon and small arms fireussian Forces Eliminate Ukraine Forces Using Apartment As Firing Position
The Remaining Ukrainian Forces in Mariupol have groups of soldiers In and around the Azovstal plant using civilian buildings as firing position and in this special report I am with Russian Forces as they engage and Eliminate Ukraine Forces Using an Apartment Building As Firing Position. In this report the Ukrainian firing position inside and apartment building appears to be destroyed by Russian heavy fire including airstrikes, tanks, RPGs, cannon and small arms fire.
#RussiaUkrainewar