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RFK Jr. has come out in support of Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu, insisting there is no genocide against Palestinians despite the rising death toll, widespread international alarm, and extensive documentation from human rights organizations.
Yet another compromised politician,
Source @Shadow of Ezra
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