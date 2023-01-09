Vaccine Parasite Turbo-Cancer Explained. Cole-Merritt-Robbins-Cowan

DR LEE MERRITT HOME GUIDE PARASITE PROTOCOL PRINTABLE PDF https://drleemerritt.com/uploads/PARASITES.pdf
Detangling the language problem on the covid-vax synthetic micro-parasite bioweapon and what you can do to protect yourself.
RColeMD.com | DrLeeMerritt.com | DrTomCowan.com | TheRootCauseProtocol.com
Dr. Ryan Cole "When you have a weakened immune system because [of] the spike protein, the shots, the mRNA, the lipid nanoparticle itself, all these toxic agents, turning off that immune response - now the cancer says, 'Hey, I have nobody to fight me off,' and then the cancer starts doubling very quickly and then can spread very quickly." ~ www.RColeMD.com
SOURCES and FULL SHOWS:
ENERGYme333.com Germ Theory 2: L-form, Pleomorphic or Cell Wall Deficient (CWD) Bacteria [Parasites?]: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthGermTheory2.html
Cancer is Caused by Parasites, 2022. LyraNara. https://odysee.com/@Patriots:2/VIDEO-PROOF-CANCER-IS-CAUSED-BY-PARASITES:d
COLE: Cancer, Depleting Immune Systems And The WHO Pandemic Treaty – Dr. Ryan Cole With Maria Zeee, April 2022. Cancers Taking Off 'Like Wildfire' (turbo cancer) - Dr. Ryan Cole Explains How the Shots Disrupt the Immune System https://rumble.com/v11mz8n-cancers-taking-off-like-wildfire-dr.-ryan-cole-explains-how-the-shots-disru.html
Dr. Ryan Cole: COVID-19 Vaccines Causing An Alarming Uptick In Cancers, 2022
https://rumble.com/vwvq3m-dr.-ryan-cole-covid-19-vaccines-causing-an-alarming-uptick-in-cancers.html
MERRITT: Parasites--a New Paradigm, Dr. Lee Merritt, Oct 2022 https://rumble.com/v1owcgh-parasites-a-new-paradigm.html
COWAN: The Contagion Myth - Session 1 Dr. Tom Cowan 2021
https://rumble.com/vurkqf-contagion-myth-session-1-dr.-tom-cowan-2021-08-13.html
https://rumble.com/v1yhmsc-what-does-make-you-sick-tom-cowan-at-the-weston-a.-price-conf.-oct.-22-2022.html
ROBBINS: Morley Robbins - How Unbound Iron is Accelerating Your Aging, Trinity Health Freedom Expo, 2022. www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kAjPPEBBag
