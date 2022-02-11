How Cults Fabricate Jesus - Part 1

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In February of 2022, Tony Gurule was interviewed a second time on the "On the Rhode with JESUS" radio program, hosted by Rhodie Fisher. He shared a little about his personal testimony, and then he talked about, "Fabricating Jesus: How the Cults Distort the Gospel of Christ."
Watch the FULL presentation of "Fabricating Jesus" here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0un383hzTWvE/
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