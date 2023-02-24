Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





New Study Proves Ivermectin Is An Effective COVID-19 Treatment + Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3KCMUGT





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based)





Ivermectin is a powerful substance that has been demonized by the media for being a horse dewormer and they ridicule anyone who promotes it especially for treating COVID-19.





But there is extensive science that proves it is a very effective COVID-19 infection treatment and I wanted to share with you all fully in this video "Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based)" how to safely, correctly, and effectively treat yourself or others who have COVID-19 with Ivermectin.





If you want to learn fully about the Ivermectin COVID-19 protocol sure to watch this video "Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based)".





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno