© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof that Obama is a degenerate Crack Smoking Queer Marxist Commie Traitor
Follow
0
Share
Report
304 views • February 01, 2022
Larry Sinclair revealed at a public press conference, that he met then senator Obama who purchased crack cocaine which he smoked in his presence. and had oral sex more than once with Obama. Larry Sinclair died in Suspicious accident thereafter.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.